Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Union Power Minister; Requesting CSPDCL Be Recognised As 'IPP'

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh requesting him to recognise Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) as an Independent Power Producer for facilitating payment of dues. According to the letter, the state has to pay Telangana State Power Company due amount of Rs 2,000 Crore.

'...as CSPDCL is not in the category if IPP'

In his letter, Baghel informed the Union Minister that Telangana is being continuously supplied power under a long term PPA executed between CSPDCL and Telangana State power companies on 22 September 2015 for power supply from 1000 MW capacity Atal Bihari Thermal Power Project (Madwa) established under state sector in Chhattisgarh.

He further maintained that the payment of dues of more than Rs 2,000 crore is pending on the power company of Telangana State as on 31 March 2020, due to which CSPDCL is going through financial stress. Baghel also praised the efforts being made by the Union Power Minister to save the power sector from the impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

"A provision has been made to provide loans to the power distribution companies for payment of outstanding dues to the producer and renewable energy sources," he said. The Chief Minister said in the letter issued by PFC Limited for obtaining a loan as per the special long term transaction loan to Discom for COVID-19, CPSU Genco and Transco.

"IPPs and Re-generators as on March 31, 2020, the provision of loans to power companies have been made for the payment of outstanding bills. Due to this, the power companies of Telangana state are not eligible for a loan for payment of the outstanding power dues of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company, as CSPDCL is not in the category of IPP," read the letter.

In view of the financial stress of CSPDCL, Baghel has requested the Union Minister to consider the loan application submitted to REC Limited by the power companies of Telangana State as early as possible and to recognise Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited as Independent Power Producer so that the Telangana State Power Company could get a loan for payment of outstanding dues.

(With agency inputs)