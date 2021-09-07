Last Updated:

'No one was consulted' | Chidambaram Asks Centre To First Convince BMS On National Monetisation Pipeline

The statement from Chidambaram came ahead of the nationwide protest by RSS affiliated Mazdoor Sangh against the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Chidambaram, Nirmala Sitharaman

Image: PTI


Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Centre ahead of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's protest against National Monetisation Pipeline. In his tweet, Chidambaram questioned that if the Prime Minister (PM) and Finance Minister (FM) 'are so sure about the merits of the National Monetisation Pipeline, why don’t they first convince the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)? The RSS-affiliated BMS is going to hold a nationwide protest on September 9 against the Central Government over inflation. 

P Chidambaram's attack on Central Government 

In another tweet, the former Finance Minister claimed that 'no one was consulted' for National Monetisation Pipeline and that is the 'truth'. 

P Chidambaram's allegations against Centre

Earlier on September 6, the former Finance Minister fired a salvo on the Central government by calling its National Monetisation Pipeline scheme a "daylight robbery". Attending a two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress in Goa, Chidambaram said the BJP government was handing over India's 70-year old assets to a 'select few' under the plan. Under the National Monetisation Pipeline, the government plans to raise Rs 6 lakh crore till 2025 by leasing out state-owned strategic assets in sectors such as power, road and railways to private entities, added the Congress leader. 

Govt's National Monetisation Pipeline worth Rs 6,00,000 Cr

On August 23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. The four-year plan is to monetise infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to the road to power. "Asset monetisation does not involve the selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets," she said. Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments. 

At that time, the FM had also launched a book on National Monetisation Pipeline in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Shri Amitabh Kant, Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, and secretaries of ministries whose assets would come under the monetisation pipeline. According to the Government, this budget was in line with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economy had a serious challenge. "This will unlock the resources of the economy and this is what we want," added Nirmala Sitharaman.

First Published:
