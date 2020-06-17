Made-in-China TVs Destroyed In LAC Clash Resentment; President Xi Jinping's Effigies Burnt

In light of the recent India-China violent clash at the Ladakh's Galwan valley, leading to martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, people of India are outraged over China's malicious attempt of infiltrating the borders and targeting Indian soldiers even after the high-level military talks took place recently between the two nations over the disengagement process.

People under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan burnt Chinese flags & effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping to protest the continuous attempts of Chinese infiltration. Also, the movement of boycotting Chinese products has also gathered momentum in the wake of the continuous India-China standoffs. At other places, Chinese products were destroyed.

There has been significant anti-China sentiment worldwide, and also similarly in India, for a number of reasons, starting with the spread of the Coronavirus from its territories. China's aggressive expansionism, both economically and territorially, has also contributed to this, though the violent LAC flashpoint is the biggest such geopolitical incident yet.

Following the violent clashes between Indian troops and the People's Liberation Army along the Galwan valley in Ladakh, ANI sources have suggested that four Indian soldiers are currently in a critical condition post the face-off. On Tuesday evening, the Indian Army had issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 stating that apart from the 3 soldiers that were martyred during the clash when information of it was first accessed, 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

During the faceoff, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway Valley. China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers. 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been reported from the Chinese side as per chatter accessed by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks. A number of key such meetings were held, involving the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Raksha Mantri, the CDS and the three Service Chiefs.

