PM Modi's CII Annual Session 2020 Full Speech: 'We Will Definitely Get Growth Back'

Marking his first public address after initiating the Unlock-1 phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, assured the Confederation of Indian Industry (CCI) that India's growth will be back on track after coronavirus brought the country to a grinding halt for over two months. Speaking at the keynote address of the CII 's annual session, PM Modi stressed the need to take care of the economy in the same way with which loved ones' were taken care of. PM Modi backed India's technology talent & its capability to confidently bring India's growth back on track. PM Modi also touched upon the various schemes introduced by the government to help various sections of the society under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

He listed the 5Is required to make India a self-sufficient economy: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infra, Innovation, and made an assurance over how India would rebound.

I request you to come forward with a detailed study for every sector; we will together take up structural reforms: PM Modi at CII annual session

