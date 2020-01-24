Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets 15th Finance Commission, Demands Rs 6,333 Cr For State

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met the 15th Finance Commission team lead by Chairman NK Singh, in Goa on Friday, January 24. Sawant has demanded Rs 6,333 crore funding, under different heads, for the betterment of the State. After meeting the finance Commission, CM Pramod Sawant said that Goa has not sought any special financial package to compensate for the loss due to closure of the mining industry while projecting a figure of Rs 6,000-odd crore funding from the central kitty to the State.

"We discussed with the Finance Commission about the revenue loss due to the ceasing of mining activity in the State. But despite that, the State has been spending over Rs 50 crore more than the usual from its budget for at least three years," Pramod Sawant informed. "For the sustainable and overall development of the State we have asked for approximately Rs 6,333 crore funding, under different heads, for the betterment of the state," he added.

The Finance Commission has also asked the Goa government to provide data about the total number of holidays spent in the state by foreign tourists. The team of the 15th Finance Commission arrived in the state on Thursday and is meeting the leaders of various political parties in Goa. The meeting today was held at Dona Paula near Panaji.

Discussion at Day 1 of the Finance Commission Meet

On the first day of the meeting, the Finance Commission met representatives from different political parties, local governing bodies and industry representatives in Goa, all of whom sought funds for the cash-strapped State. Issues faced by trade and industry bodies in Goa were the prime highlights of this meeting.

Members of the ruling BJP in Goa, opposition Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), attended the meeting along with industry representatives. Representatives of local governing bodies, including Corporation of the City of Panaji, were also part of the meeting on Thursday.

The Goa Forward Party has sought Rs 6,000 crore financial package from the Finance Commission for the people affected by the mining ban in the state. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, who made a presentation before the commission, alleged that state government was not seeking enough funds although the state deserves much more.

(with inputs from ANI)

