CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Make UP 'Number One Economy Of Country In Next 5 Years'

Sounding the poll bugle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government will make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy of the country.

The CM was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of 21 projects worth Rs 130 crores in Gorakhpur. He also inaugurated 50 projects worth Rs 32 crores on the day. Adityanath said that in 2016, Uttar Pradesh was ranked sixth in terms of economy in the country but since 2017, the economy here has grown rapidly, making it the second-largest economy in the country by 2020.

"Before 2017, people from outside used to laugh as soon as they hear the name of Uttar Pradesh in the name of investment. We have broken the negative perception created about Uttar Pradesh in the last four and a half years," the CM said.

"In the year 2016, Uttar Pradesh was ranked sixth in terms of economy in the country. But since 2017 the economy here has grown rapidly. In 2020, it has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country. We will make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy of the country in the next five years on the basis of big infrastructure projects and a transparent investment system," he added.

UP's ranking improved in ease of doing business

Yogi Adityanath pointed out that till 2016, Uttar Pradesh was ranked 16th in terms of ease of doing business. But there has a tremendous improvement in the sector, which helped the state in ranking at number two. "I am sure that Uttar Pradesh will come first in the new ease of going business ranking," the CM said.

Adityanath said that investment and development projects have become the medium of employment generation on a large scale. "The result of insisting on this is that the state with the largest population in the country has the lowest unemployment rate. This has been possible only by not letting the wheel of development stop in the midst of challenges," he said.

