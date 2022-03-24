CNG Price In Delhi-NCR Increased By Rs 1 Per Kg; Check New Rates Effective From Today

Two days after oil companies across the country hiked petrol and diesel prices, on Thursday Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) raised the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram. Now, the price of one kg CNG has climbed to Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi and the updated price will come into effect from Thursday, March 24.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG is slated to be priced at Rs 61.58 per kg while in Gurugram, the CNG will cost Rs 67.37 per kg.

Also, IGL increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday, March 24. As per reports, the move will affect more than 72 lakh domestic households.

On Tuesday, fuel prices hiked for the first time in four months and petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices in India increased on Wednesday

Petrol and diesel prices in India witnessed a hike for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, March 23. This came after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) began to increase the price of petroleum products following a four-month gap. As per the Indian Oil Corporation's data, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously, while diesel now costs Rs 88.27 per litre after an increase from Rs 86.67. Petrol cost in Mumbai has increased to Rs 111.67 per litre, while diesel is Rs 95.85 per litre.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Kolkata will cost Rs 106.34, while diesel prices will be raised to Rs 91.42. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.91, while diesel costs Rs 92.95.

The price of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru stands at Rs 102.26 and Rs 86.58 respectively, while in Gurugram, petrol costs Rs 97.50 and diesel is Rs 88.72.

Media reports had earlier suggested a possibility of a fuel hike due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has put pressure on the global crude oil prices index. Indian oil prices are impacted by global oil prices as 80% of India’s oil demand is met through imports. Across the globe, Russia is considered a key player in the oil trade.