To Ease COVID-19 Burden, Centre To Release All Pending Income-tax Refunds Upto Rs 5 Lakh

In the wake of the prevailing crisis due to COVID-19 and the consequential lockdown, the Ministry of Finance has decided to release all pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh immediately to provide relief to companies and individuals.

"In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to providing immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately, the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Wednesday.

READ | Modi Govt Readying Multi-trillion Covid Package For People's 'direct & Indirect Benefit'

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Mulls Extending Lockdown Post-April 14; Cases At 5274

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the current economic fallout and how it would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers amid the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, the Ministry of Finance has also decided to issue all pending GST and Custom refunds which would provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities, including MSMEs. Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore.

The Central Government is also likely to come up with a multi lakh crore economic package for the industries worst hit due to total shutdown imposed to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. This will be the second economic package by the Central government after it announced Rs 1.75 lakh crore scheme to help the economically weaker sections survive the loss of jobs and income, inevitably a fallout due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ | COVID-19: No Shortage Of Hydroxychloroquine; 80% Cases Show Mild Symptoms, Says Health Min

READ | Supreme Court Orders Free COVID-19 Related Testing In Government And Private Labs

COVID-19 impact on India

The nation is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of positive cases. Despite the nationwide lockdown in its 15th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 5,274, of which 149 have succumbed to the infection while 4,714 cases are still active; 410 have recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been deploying all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.