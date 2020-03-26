BIG: Modi Govt Announces Insurance Package For Coronavirus Health Workers Worth Rs 50 Lakh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an insurance package of Rs 50 lakh for each worker of the medical fraternity battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister, along with Minister of State Anurag Thakur addressed a press conference on Thursday. The FM hailed the medical fraternity for risking their lives by working to help those affected by COVID-19, calling them as they were being referred to recently, ‘gods in white costume’. The Minister announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the relief package for all suffering due to the pandemic.

Rs 50 lakh package

The first point made was the announcement of the relief package. “We are providing an insurance cover so that in the three months they are exposing themselves to this, hopefully by then it will be contained the virus, we will be providing Rs 50 lakh per person as medical insurance. For those workers, the sanitisation workers, the ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, and all of the paramedics, nurses, all of them. This is the first point I want to announce so that all those who are putting themselves at risk, and without even worrying about their personal health considerations by attending coronavirus patients,” Minister Sitharaman was quoted as saying during the address.

India is currently under a national lockdown owing to the pandemic for 21 days, as per the directive of the Prime Minister. The lockdown will continue till April 14, as the PM urged the citizens to stay at home, while assuring that essential commodities will be available to them. As per the Ministry of Health, 649 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including 13 deaths.

