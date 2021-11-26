'Crypto Law Won't Ban Blockchain': MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar At Republic Economic Summit

Addressing Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday, November 26, asserted that the proposed Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, doesn't intend to ban crypto or Blockchain. He further informed that India is leading globally in terms of regulations relating to digital currency and crypto.

"The suggested Crypto law doesn't ban cryptocurrencies and blockchain" Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

He further added that innovation around Blockchain, Web 3.0, are intact and India will be a leader with respect to the same.

Further elaborating on the bill, Union MoS Electronics & IT said, "What the law actually does is that there will be a Centre bank digital currency. In a sense, it takes away volatility, speculations out of the picture".

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the removal of speculations is a good thing as the government doesn't want the young Indians who are fascinated by bitcoins or any cryptocurrency to head into a speculative bubble that is neither asset-backed crypto or Central bank-backed crypto.

According to the recent update on the crypto law, the Centre has made a decision to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. This comes after India’s digital currency market worth stood at $6.6 billion in May, compared to $923 million in April 2020, as per the Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index of 2021.

