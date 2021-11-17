Accessing exclusive details of the Cryptocurrency Bill likely to be introduced soon, Republic TV learnt that the Centre might not recognise cryptocurrency as legal tender. While ruling out a blanket ban on cryptocurrency, sources revealed that it will be slotted as an asset class - a group of instruments that have similar characteristics and are governed by the same regulations. Thus, it implies that cryptocurrencies will be treated as other tradeable assets like stocks and bonds. However, the bill might bring in additional restrictions to take into account extra instability in blockchain technologies which affect the prices of cryptocurrency.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, VHP leader Girish Bharadwaj said, "I have written a detailed letter to Prime Minister on the 19th of October where I have quoted the issue of cryptocurrencies. Since they are volatile, it can be used for the dark web, drug trading and anti-national activities. We have seen many such activities as pro-ISIS websites soliciting their funds through bitcoins. This can be a threat to our internal security and also our economy as this is not regulated by any bank and there can be hawala."

While Bharadwaj had requested the Centre to ban all cryptocurrencies, he received a letter from Union Dy Director (Currency) Sanju Yadav on November 10 affirming that it eliminates the use of crypto-assets in financing illegitimate activities. The letter added, "Inter-ministerial committee (IMC) constituted under the chairmanship of secretary economic affairs to study the issues related to virtual currencies (VCs) and propose specifications to be taken in this matter recommended in its report that all private cryptocurrencies except any cryptocurrency issued by the State, be prohibited in India. Further, the committee was of the view that it would be advisable to have an open mind regarding the introduction of an official digital currency in India."

Cryptocurrency regulation in India

On November 13, PM Modi chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and flagged the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising regarding the same. As per sources, this meeting was conducted after a consultative process done by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs. While asserting that crypto markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, sources indicated that the Centre will continue to engage with all stakeholders.

Addressing the 8th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on Tuesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed reservations over the prospect of legalising cryptocurrency in India. He was quoted as saying by PTI, "When the RBI, after due internal deliberation, says that there are serious concerns on macroeconomic and financial stability, there are deeper issues, which need much deeper discussions and much more well-informed discussions." Earlier, the RBI Governor had contended that online currencies can endanger the financial stability of the country.

Image: PTI, Unsplash