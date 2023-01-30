Decadal Increase Of Night Time Light Over India: A Vital Economic Performance Indicator

Earth’s night-time imagery has been actively used by researchers and scientists to reckon natural events and human activity for over three decades. Meanwhile, realising the significance of monitoring Night Time Light (NTL), the trend has been followed by economists as well assisting in the gauging of a variety of economic indicators. According to a publication by the International Monetary Fund titled ‘how satellite images at night reveal the pace of economic growth and much more', if extraterrestrials approached the Earth from its dark side, “they would know some basics about the global economy.”

Image: The Atlas

Released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the observation of the Decadal Change of NTL over India from Space shows an increase in the normalised NTL radiance of 43% in 2021 in contrast to 2012. According to the data released by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), developed states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra-Telangana, already had a higher base number in 2012. Therefore, the recorded increase in the percentage of NTL radiance is moderate at only 55%. Meanwhile, lesser developed states of the country recorded a higher growth percentage.

NTL recordings as a proxy of Economic Surveys

According to the ISRO document, recordings of the NTL can be used as an indicator to analyse changes in a wide range of man-made activities while correlating them with land-use patterns. This may include data collection of variations in Socio-Economic parameters like GDP, poverty, population, electricity consumption, and crime rates. Furthermore, in contrast to daytime remote sensing, recording Night Time Lights signifies multiple sources of illumination. Some of these sources are- light directly emitted by a source (e.g., buildings and transport), light reflected by the ground or surface albedo, and moonlight.

Various studies have cited NTL as a potential proxy for a number of variables, including economic growth, urbanisation, and density. According to a research article in PLOS ONE, an open-access scientific journal, “As governments around the world either collect census data infrequently or are scaling back the amount of detail collected,” alternate sources like the NTL are being considered to gain insights on population and variations in economic trends. Meanwhile, ISRO’s ‘Decadal Change of Night Time Light over India from Space (2012 - 2021)’ states that NTL broadly captures two aspects of the changing surface of an economy.

The first indicator is expansion across space. Notably, in growing economies, more pixels record light as more areas are lit up over time. Secondly, intensification is used as another indicator. More intense light is registered by satellite sensors as rural areas undergo urbanisation, infrastructure undergoes modernization, and cities agglomerate. The World Bank cited NTLs as tools of significance that may be used to calculate socioeconomic indicators when no other trustworthy sources of information are available.