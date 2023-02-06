Defence Expenditure Was 14.08 Percent Of Total Expenses In 2022-23, Central Govt Reveals

In 2022-23, the defence expenditure was 14.08 per cent of the central government expenses, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The expenditure-related data for 2022-23 referred to the budget estimate figures, according to data shared in a written response by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in Rajya Sabha.

The defence expenditure was 5,55,484 crore while the central government expenditure was 39,44,909 crore for the year 2022-23, according to the data shared by the government in the response.

The defence expenditure was 5,23,330 crore while the central government expenditure was 35,09,836 crore for 2020-21, the percentage being 14.91 per cent.

In 2015-16, the defence expenditure was 3,27,096 crore while the central government expenditure was 17,90,783 crore, the percentage being 18.27 per cent, as per the data.

"It is seen from above data that Defence Expenditure as a percentage of Central Government Expenditure may appear to be decreasing due to increasing trend in the growth of Central Government Expenditure. However, Defence Expenditure is increasing in absolute terms, implying higher spending," the minister said in his response.

