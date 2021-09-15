Defence Min Rajnath Singh Hails Cooperation Between India & US In War On Global Terrorism

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ties between India and the United States of America have only become stronger over the years and will continue to build upon Economic and technological cooperation while addressing the Indo-US Economic Summit. He said in the summit, “Economic and technological cooperation between India and the United States became stronger in the post-Cold War era, much stronger during the global war against terrorism and still more robust alongside Indo-US strategic partnership”

Speaking through the Facebook Live feature in the ‘Indo-US Economic Summit’ organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged the fact that when the entire world was facing economic challenges, and that it could be extremely difficult to cultivate growth. He said, “This Summit is taking place at a time when the whole world is facing many economic and geopolitical challenges along with a global pandemic.”

Rajnath Singh further said that since the COVID pandemic had bought various logistical challenges in trade and other sectors, the partnership between the two countries would be extremely fruitful in attaining normalcy once again to boost economic activities. He emphasised that the ties between the two nations were excellent since PM Modi assumed office and the partnership has provided the Indian and American companies with various opportunities to explore the market.

Referring to India’s growth over the past decade, he said that there have been multiple high-profile structural and procedural reforms in the country, which have helped India to take a 'Quantum Jump' in terms of growth. One big reason being the ease of doing business for foreign firms and investors.

The quest to build "Self-Reliant" India

On the occasion of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, the Defence Minister said that India would continue to build the nation internally and become self-reliant. He said, “Today's 'Indo-U.S. The 'Economic Summit' is taking place at a time when India is celebrating the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of its independence. In this Amrit Mahotsav, we have resolved to build Self-Reliant India i.e. 'Self-reliant India'.” The Defence Minister also mentioned that India has crossed the 75-crore mark in COVID vaccination and the next target of 100 crore doses will be achieved soon.