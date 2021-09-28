Defence Ministry Hikes Income Limit Of Specially-abled Survivors For Family Pension

In a major relief to persons with disabilities, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday increased the income limit for grant of family pension to specially-abled siblings and children. Accordingly, such child/sibling will be eligible for lifetime family pension if their overall income from other sources remains less than the entitled family pension rate, i.e. 30 percent of the last pay drawn by the deceased pensioner. In addition, the dearness relief is admissible thereon, a government press release said.

At present, the child or sibling is eligible for a family pension along with a dearness allowance if their overall monthly income from other sources is not more than Rs 9,000/- along with dearness relief. The financial benefit in such cases will accrue with effect from February 8, 2021.

Govt increases family pension of bank employees to 30%

Last month, the Government of India had accepted a proposal by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to increase the family pension of deceased bank employees to 30% of their last salary drawn. Debasish Panda, secretary, Department of Financial Services, said the new initiative would substantially increase the pension amount for the family members of bank employees (as high as Rs 35,000 per family) and help provide better support. The order was in continuation of the 11th bi-partite settlement on wage revision of public sector bank employees, and the settlement was approved by the IBA and other bank unions on 11 November 2020, he said.

Apart from increasing the cap for family pensions, the finance ministry also approved a proposal to enhance the employers' contribution under the National Pension System (NPS) and the latest wage revision.

Speaking to the press, Panda said, “Earlier, the scheme had slabs of 15%, 20% and 30% of the pay that a pensioner drew at that point of time. It was capped subject to a maximum of Rs 9,284. That was a very paltry sum and Finance Minister Smt Sitharaman was concerned and wanted that to be revised so that family members of bank employees get a decent amount to survive and sustain.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also approved a pending proposal to increase the employer’s contribution under the NPS to 14%. Earlier, it was capped at 10%. The increased employer’s contribution will help improve the financial security of bank employees under the NPS.

Image: PTI/Representative