Delhi: Cyclist Dies As BMW Car Hits Him On Mahipalpur Flyover In Vasant Kunj Area

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday after a BMW car allegedly hit his sport bicycle on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi, police said.

The driver of the luxury car has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

During inquiry, it was known that a tyre of the BMW got burst following which the driver could not control the vehicle and hit the cyclist, the DCP said.

Earlier, an information was received regarding the accident in Vasant Kunj area. Police reached the spot on Mahipalpur flyover towards Dhaula Kuan where the BMW car and the sport bicycle were found parked in accidental condition on one corner of the road, the senior officer said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital by the BMW driver but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shubendu Chaterjee, a resident of Gurgaon Sector-49, they said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said.