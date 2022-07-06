Delhi: Prices Of 14.2 Kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Hiked By Rs 50, Check Revised Rates

In a key development, the 14.2 kg domestic LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders will now arrive at costlier expenses. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) by Rs 50 per cylinder in Delhi with effect from Wednesday, July 06. Now with this hike, the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 1053 in the national capital against the previous value of Rs 1003.

In addition to this, the price of a 5-kg domestic LPG cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 18 per cylinder. Now from July 06, a 5-kg domestic LGP cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 387 against the previous value of Rs 369. However, there is a decrease in the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 8.5, now costing Rs 2012.5 against the earlier price of Rs Rs 2,021.

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 1,052.50 instead of Rs 1002.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, consumers have to pay Rs 1,079 instead of Rs 1,029 for a 14-kg cylinder. Whereas, in Chennai, the 14.5 kg domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1068.50 against the previous price of Rs 1,058.50 starting from today.

It is pertinent to mention that even though consumers of commercial LPG cylinders are getting relief from a substantial decrease in their prices, the home LPG cylinder users are getting no relief even this time. Earlier on May 7, home cylinder costs were raised for the first time by Rs 50 per litre. Domestic LPG cylinder costs were again increased on May 19.

Earlier last month, Delhi increased the cost of a household LPG cylinder by Rs 103, marking the second straight month of price increases. State-owned fuel merchants had raised LPG prices in response to the rising prices of crude oil globally. Cooking gas costs have risen by as much as Rs 53.50 per cylinder during the previous month, before skyrocketing past Rs 1,000 in the majority of cities throughout the nation. Now with the current increase, the price of a domestic 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder has crossed past Rs 1050 in several cities.