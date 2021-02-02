Delhi: SGST Revenue Collection Touches 922 Cr; Highest In FY 2020-21

The Delhi Government on Monday announced that the SGST revenue collection for January 2021 had touched a whopping Rs 922 crore, in what can be seen as an indicator of economic recovery post the Coronavirus pandemic. As per the Delhi Government, the GST revenue collected for the month of January stood at Rs 2015.18 crore, of which SGST accounted for Rs 9.22.18 crore, the highest for the entire financial year of 2020-21. The SGST recorded for the month of December 2020 was Rs 876.45 crore.

"Delhi SGST revenues above Rs 800 crore for a stretch of last four months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of economic recovery post-pandemic," said the Delhi Government in a statement.

Apart from the SGST, the IGST settlement touched Rs 562.67 crore, and the DVAT touched Rs 529.72 crore. The total GST collected by the Delhi Trade & Tax Department is also at an all-time high, the highest for FY 2020-21 at Rs 2015.18 crore. According to the state government, this is about a 15% increase over the past 3 months from October- December 2020.

The government also noted that there was an improvement in the filing of returns over the past 4 months with the tax department undertaking various initiatives such as sending alert SMS to the registered tax payers urging them to file timely returns.

GST revenues at an all-time high

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry had revealed that India's GST collections had surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January 2021, as the economy began trudging back on track after nearly 10 months of suffering from the Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown which rendered most businesses shut. As per the Finance Ministry, the January collections were the highest ever since the implementation of the nationwide tax in July 2017.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2021 till 6 PM on January 31, 2021, is Rs 1,19,847 crore of which CGST is Rs 21,923 crore, SGST is Rs 29,014 crore, IGST is Rs 60,288 crore (including Rs 27,424 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,622 crore (including Rs 883 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said in a statement.

