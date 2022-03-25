Delhi's 'bold & Innovative' Budget To Create 20 Lakh Jobs In 5 Years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government's 'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment for 20 lakh youth in the next five years. Congratulating Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for presenting the Delhi budget, Kejriwal said that every section of the society has been taken care of in this Budget.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the eighth consecutive Budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government today, March 26. It is 9.86% higher than last year. The Budget size for the previous fiscal year was Rs 69,000 crore.

"Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The Budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore," the Depty CM said in his Budget speech. He also said that the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average.

Sisodia announced that the government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs in the city.

Now I want to present the important section of our 'Rozgar Budget' containing 20 lakh new jobs. In this, I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress.#DelhiBudget2022 pic.twitter.com/WTGrduYLkt — Office Of Deputy CM of Delhi (@OfficeOfDyCM) March 26, 2022

'Bold and innovative' Budget

Speaking on the relevance of the 'Rozgar Budget', CM Kejriwal said that 1.68 crore people are fit to take up jobs in Delhi, but only one-third are employed currently. "We have presented a framework to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years to increase this proportion to 45%," he said.

"Today's Budget aims to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. This is not a poll promise, but a major announcement in this 'bold and innovative' Budget. We aim to increase the number of jobs by at least 12% - from 33% to 45%," he told reporters.

Moreover, five famous and traditional markets have been identified for revamping and renovation to increase business. Retail and wholesale festivals will be organised every year so people from across the world participate, the Delhi CM said.

"Everything from small shops in Delhi will be on the Bazaar portal and people can buy it 24*7. People in the same neighborhood can buy it and so can people from the US or London," said Kejriwal.

Several sectors like Retail, FnB, Logistics and Supply, Travel, Entertainment, Real Estate, Green Energy sectors will create jobs, he said.

Kejriwal also noted that the first Budget presented by his government in 2015 was Rs 31,000 crore and now it's Rs 76,000 crore, with a 2.5-time increase in seven years. "This is no less than a miracle," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: PTI, Twitter/@Officeof DyCM