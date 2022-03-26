Delhi's 'Rozgaar' Budget 2022: Kejriwal Promises 20 Lakh Jobs In 5 Yrs, Employment Audit

Presenting his 8th Delhi Budget, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, unveiled the Rs 75,800 crore-budget for 2022-23. Touting that it was 2.5 times bigger than AAP's 2014-15 budget, Sisodia vowed to 20 Lakh New Jobs in Delhi in the next 5 years. The Union territory's Budget, dubbed as the 'Rozgaar Budget' focuses on Health, employment, Farming, Retail, Logistics and others.

Here are key features of the Delhi Budget 2022-23

Employment

Employment audit to keep track of the expenditure of the Budget for creating jobs

Kejriwal Govt to launch an AI-based job portal to provide at least 1 lakh jobs/year to the youth, especially women

20 Lakh New Jobs in Delhi in the next 5 years

'Business blaster' programme to be implemented in private schools as well as India needs 9 Crore jobs by 2030

Health

With 5.5 crore people driven to poverty in India due to ill-health every year, Mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi schools. So far 5.49 Crore people have got free treatment in Mohalla Clinics, claimed Sisodia

Farming

To increase Delhi's green cover, Kejriwal govt to organise workshops across Delhi on Smart Urban Farming. Aims to create 25,000 new jobs

Food Truck Services will run from 8 pm to 2 am

Cloud Kitchens will create 42,000 new jobs

Others

24x7 Virtual Store with ZERO set-up cost for local merchants aims to benefit 10 lakh vendors in Delhi

Will create 3 Lakh jobs in the retail sector in next 5 yrs

'Delhi Shopping Festival' will be organised every year to attract tourists across the world. 1.5 lakh new jobs will be created in 5 yrs via Delhi's iconic markets and the number of tourists will increase by 4 lakhs

Delhi International Film Festival will be organised every year to promote films

Addressing the post-Budget Press conference, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today there are two biggest problems facing the common man of the country - unemployment and inflation. AAP Govt gave 12 lakh jobs in Delhi in last 7 years and notified 25000 government jobs as soon as it came to Punjab. Today we set a target to create 20 Lakh New Jobs in next 5 years".

In retaliation, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said, "Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government will recover Rs 75000 crore from the people of Delhi in 2022-23. There was no mention of spending a single rupee on the new pension for the elderly of Delhi. Despite Delhi being the world's most polluted capital for the second consecutive year, there was no mention of how to make Delhi pollution-free in the 2-hour Budget speech".