'Digital Reforms To Boost Indian Economy': Nouriel Roubini At Republic Economic Summit

While addressing the Republic Economic Summit, CEO of Roubini Macro Associates & Professor of Economics at the New York University's Stern School of Business, Nouriel Roubini, spoke on 'All Geared Up - India's Role In The Global Economy'. Roubini opined that 'India is a vibrant democracy, free society, that promotes long-term growth.' He stressed on India's present economic state with a focus on reforms.

Nouriel Roubini on India's present economic state

While interacting with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Roubini said, "India is a vibrant democracy, free society, that promotes long-term growth. Because of the COVID situation, there is a process of hyper-digitization the way we work, study, socialize. It is becoming more digital and it helps India. India needs to do more structural reforms. Unfortunately, there has been a recent process to repeal such a reform. We live in a world where just about every asset price is expensive. Real Estate is expensive, prices are booming all over the world, bond yields are very low."

Roubini also said that the recovery from the COVID-19 recession was impacted by secondary waves, and for many countries, it was more depressing than a recession, however, the policy responses of India to the COVID pandemic were appropriate and correct.

He added, "On the positive side, India now has a high rate of vaccinations. There is also a strong economic recovery. Economic growth will now be as high as 9.5-10%. India has a potential growth already close to 7%, and with more structure, would be closer to 9%, whereas China is at 5%, possibly lower."

Roubini explained that Government revenues have been better than expected and the equity market has been among the best performing in the world. He also said that the FDI and banks are flush with liquidity as clean up of banks have continued. Roubini also added that there have been a number of economic reforms.

Nouriel Roubini on Cryptocurrency and the craze over it

When Arnab Goswami asked him about his opinion on Bitcoins, Roubini said that calling cryptocurrencies as currencies is a 'misnomer'.

When the Editor-in-chief of Republic asked what Roubini's view on the crypto craze was, he responded by saying that an entity needs to be a unit of account for it to be a currency. He also said that it needs to be a scale of all means of payments, with a stable store of value, and a single numeral. However, Roubini said that Bitcoin does not come under any of the four parameters to be a currency.