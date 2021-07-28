Direct Tax Collection In India Doubled In Q1 Of 2021-2022, Says MoS Finance

The Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 27 said that the direct tax collection in India for the first quarter of the current fiscal has doubled. He said that the net direct tax collection in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022 is Rs 2,46,519.82 crore as against Rs 1,17,783.87 crore during the same period of the previous financial year 2020-2021.

Increase in tax collection for the first quarter

A press release was issued by the Ministry of Finance giving details on the statement of the MoS Pankaj Chaudhary. According to the statement, he also gave reasons for the increase in tax collections. He stated that it includes revival of economic activities and positive sentiments among taxpayers during this financial year leading to increased income estimates and higher advance tax payments in the first quarter of the FY 2021-2022 as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2020-2021.

Answering a question of direct tax collections in the second quarter of the current fiscal, Union Minister Chaudhary said that the collection of taxes during the second quarter cannot be ascertained for the present as the second quarter has just started. However, the details of Net Indirect Tax (GST and Non-GST) revenue collection in the 1st quarter of FY 2021-2022 is Rs 3,11,398 crore.

Furthermore, he also spoke on the recovery of the economy and said the increased tax collection (Direct & Indirect) as reported in the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to the same period previous financial year shows that the economy is on the recovery path.

Vivad-se-Vishwas scheme

During the Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, Union Minister Chaudhary also spoke about the Vivad-se-Vishwas Scheme. He said that the Government has resolved a significant number of pending direct tax disputes amicably with the taxpayers under Vivad-se- Vishwas Scheme, 2020. This was the primary objective of the Scheme as provided in the short title 'An Act to provide for the resolution of tax and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto'.

The declarations received under the Scheme cover around 28.73% of the pending tax dispute. Additional tax revenue received is an additional positive outcome.