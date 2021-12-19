Eleven people arrested in Deoghar district for involvement in cybercrime

Deoghar, Dec 19 (PTI) Eleven people allegedly involved in cybercrime were arrested during raids in different locations in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Based on specific inputs, the raids were conducted in Kurumtand, Jhagrahi, and Bagdaha villages under Sarath police station limits and Kapsa village under the jurisdiction of Devipur police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters (HQ), Mangal Singh Jamuda, said at a press conference here.

Twenty-two mobile phones, 35 SIM cards, seven ATM cards, one laptop, four passbooks, one four-wheeler, and Rs 32,000 were seized from the possession of the 11 people, the DSP said. PTI CORR SBN MM MM

