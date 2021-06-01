EPFO Allows Contributors To Withdraw 2nd COVID-19 Advance, Find Out The Procedure

Owing to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 crisis, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its members to withdraw second non-refundable advance informed the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday. The allowance has been made with an aim to cover financial needs of the members. The special withdrawal provisions were first introduced in March 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

The ministry added sub-para (3) under paragraph 68L, an amendment to this effect in the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952. A notification was also issued in the Official Gazette.

"Under this provision, a non-refundable withdrawal, to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. Members can apply for lesser amount also", added the ministry.

Over 76.31 lakh COVID-19 advances made so far

The Government notification further added that over 76.31 lakh COVID-19 advances have been made so far, ensuring financial assistance to the EPF members during the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 advance has been a great help to the EPF members during the pandemic, especially for those having monthly wages of less than Rs 15,000. As of date, EPFO has settled more than 76.31 lakh COVID-19 advance claims thereby disbursing a total of Rs 18,698.15 crore", mentioned Government notice.

How to withdraw EPFO advance

The process for withdrawal of the second COVID-19 advance is the same as in the case of the first advance. The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also come out with a detailed measure on how to file for PF (provident fund) withdrawal.

Step 1: Vitis the Unified Member Portal login with UAN and password.

Step 2: From the drop down menu, click on ‘Online Services’.

Step 3: To verify enter the ‘Linked Bank Account Number’.

Step 4: Fill Reason for Leaving Service.

Step 5: From drop down menu, choose ‘Only PF Withdrawal (Form 19) and select ‘I want to apply for’.

Step 6: Fill ‘Complete Address’ and upload a scanned copy of ‘Original Cheque/Passbook’.

Step 7: Tick ‘Disclaimer’ and click on ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’.

Step 8: Fill OTP received on ‘Registered Mobile Number’ and submit an application.

The official Twitter account of EPFO has also tweeted a video with steps on how to apply for advance PF amount.