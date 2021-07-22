EPFO Shares Direct Link To Generate & Activate UAN Online; Here's Step-by-step Guide

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
In good news for provident fundholders, EPFO has now shared a direct link to generate and activate UAN online. Using the steps, the EPFO members will be able to generate direct UAN.
The Employees Provident Fund, or EPF, is a popular savings scheme that has been introduced by the EPFO under the supervision of the Government of India. The savings scheme is directed towards the salaried class to facilitate their habit of saving money to build a substantial retirement fund. However, many still don't know how to check their EPF balance. Using these simple steps, you can always check your EPF fund balance.
#ईपीएफ सदस्य इन आसान स्टेप्स का पालन करके डायरेक्ट यूएएन जेनरेट कर सकते हैं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें: https://t.co/vMcykaXRgS#EPFO #ईपीएफओ@byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @PMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @mygovindia @PTI_News @_DigitalIndia— EPFO (@socialepfo) July 20, 2021
EPFO members can follow the below given easy steps to generate a direct UAN link:
Meanwhile, EPFO has added a total of 9.20 lakh net subscribers in the month of May 2021.
