EPFO Shares Direct Link To Generate & Activate UAN Online; Here's Step-by-step Guide

In good news for provident fundholders, EPFO has now shared a direct link to generate and activate UAN online. Using the steps, the EPFO members will be able to generate direct UAN.

The Employees Provident Fund, or EPF, is a popular savings scheme that has been introduced by the EPFO under the supervision of the Government of India. The savings scheme is directed towards the salaried class to facilitate their habit of saving money to build a substantial retirement fund. However, many still don't know how to check their EPF balance. Using these simple steps, you can always check your EPF fund balance.

Things you will need before generating a UAN number:

First, you need to have a computer or a smartphone and a working internet connection to generate a direct UAN link online.

The user must ensure that they have their Aadhar card registered mobile number.

You need to have your 12-digit Aadhar card number with you and some other identity proof.

How to generate UAN at EPFO?

EPFO members can follow the below given easy steps to generate a direct UAN link:

The user needs to visit unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Now click on the 'Important Links' section.

Next, in the 'Important Links' section, the user needs to click on the Direct UAN Allotment by Employees section.

Don't worry, you will be automatically redirected to a new web page. You need to enter your Aadhaar Linked Mobile Number and Captcha and click on Generate OTP.

Then you just need to tap on the ‘Yes’ button when asked, "Are you employed in any private company establishment or organization?"

Then simply select 'Employment Category', the PF code number of the establishment, the date of joining, and the identity proof type.

Now you are asked to enter the Aadhaar number or virtual ID and click on Generate OTP. You need to enter your OTP.

Lastly, a page will appear on your computer screen/mobile screen regarding Personal Details and KYC Details.

Always check whether all the entered details are correct or not. If you find everything right, only then click on Register. And it's done!

