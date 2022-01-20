Excise collections in FY22 expected to exceed last fiscal's target by Rs 300 cr in J&K: ACS

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The excise collection during the current fiscal year is expected to exceed the last year's target by Rs 300 crore, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Atal Dulloo said on Thursday.

He made this observation while reviewing the functioning of the finance department in which other senior officers of the department were present on Thursday.

"Excise collections during the (financial) year are expected to exceed the last (financial) year's target by Rs 300 crore," Dulloo said.

He further said that SGST collections as on December 2021 have been 46 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the last year while IGST settlement has registered a growth of 35 per cent over the previous year in the same period.

He said that stamp collection is 87 per cent higher than the previous year over the same period even as MST (motor and spirit tax) collections have shown a growth of 46.41 crore. The department will ensure that all 24 services in the excise department are integrated in the single window under the business reform action plan of the department, he said.

The Additional Chief Secretary further directed the department to bring all 16 services under e-grass on top priority. PTI AB MKJ

