Existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme Extended Till 31 March 2021: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the third tranche of the stimulus under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to recover from the economic slowdown caused due to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the significant measures was the extension of the existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 31 next year. The finance minister said that while the existing scheme had one year of moratorium and four years of repayment, the new scheme will have five years of repayment.

"The existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme which was announced in the Atmanirbhar Bharat 1.0 has now been extended till 31 March 2021. There is guaranteed credit support for 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee. Original ECLGS had one year of moratorium and 4 years of repayment, while the new scheme will have a 1-year moratorium and 5 years of repayment," Sitharaman said at a press conference.

"We are launching credit guarantee support scheme for the healthcare sector and 26 sectors stressed due to COVID-19. Entities will get additional credit up to 20 per cent of outstanding credit. Repayment can be done in five years' time (1-year moratorium + 4 years repayment)," the Finance Minister said.

Boost to economic growth and domestic employment

In order to increase the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing, 10 new champion sectors will now be covered under the Production Linked Incentives Scheme. This move is expected to give a significant boost to economic growth and domestic employment.

"Rs 18,000 crore will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, particularly for the urban areas," she said.

"This extra budgetary resource being provided will help 12 lakh houses to be grounded and 18 lakh houses will get completed as a result," she added.

READ | MoS Finance Hits Backs At Rahul Gandhi Over Jibe On Economy, Highlights Congress' Woes

READ | Nirmala Sitharaman Attends First BRICS Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Meeting

Under Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme, a total amount of ₹ 2.05 lakh crore has been sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers, out of which ₹ 1.52 lakh crore has been disbursed



- Finance Minister @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/W9ZGGZWKtH — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) November 12, 2020

2️⃣



We are launching credit guarantee support scheme for health care sector and 26 sectors stressed due to #COVID19, says FM



Entities will get additional credit up to 20% of outstanding credit, repayment can be done in five years' time (1 year moratorium + 4 years repayment) pic.twitter.com/ABhCCjecDU — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) November 12, 2020

The Finance Minister on Thursday while announcing the new measures, said that there is definitely a strong recovery and quite a few indicators show that. She also said that the demand is rising as the country is seeing a downfall in active COVID-19 cases. She also cited Moody's reassessment which stated that India's 2020 GDP growth projection has improved from -9.6% earlier to now -8.9%, whereas "For 2021, they have revised estimate to 8.6% (from 8.1% earlier). This shows that a positive correction is happening as regards our economic prospects," she said.

(Image credit: Finance Ministry Twitter)

READ | Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: Rozgar Yojana To Vaccine Grant - FM's 12-point Economic Stimulus

READ | 15th Finance Commission Submits Report To President