Teachers And Students Speak About Their Expectations From The Upcoming Union Budget

Economy

As the Centre is set to announce the Union Budget, teachers and students from public schools are expecting allocation of funds for better infrastructure

Updated On:

As the Central Government is set to announce its Union Budget for the year 2020, teachers and students from public schools in Kerala expect the allocation of funds for improving the infrastructure of government schools in the state. 

One of the teachers said that their is a need to introduce reforms in government schools,as in this era of technology, the government schools are competing with private schools. "If the infrastructure of schools improve, the students will be given a better environment that will encourage them to learn more and improve their oratorial skills," she added.

Likewise, food assistance, language labs, well-furnished classrooms, and neater campuses that will attract rural students are some of the demands put forth by the experts in government institutions.

