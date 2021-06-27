PIB Fact Check Refutes Rs 500 Fake Note Claim; Says 'both Types Of Banknotes Are Valid'

After a fake post claiming that Rs 500 note in which the green stripe is not near the RBI Governor's signature but is near the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, should not be taken, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday said that this claim is completely fake and baseless. Giving out further information, PIB Fact Check said that according to the details shared by RBI, both types of Rs 500 banknotes are valid.

Earlier in May 2021, the Reserve Bank of India in its annual report said that there has been an increase of 31.3 per cent in counterfeit notes detected in the denomination of new Rs 500 notes as compared to previous years. The report also mentioned that out of the total Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) detected in the banking sector, 3.9 per cent were detected at RBI and 96.1 per cent by other banks.

Here's how to detect fake 500 rupee notes:

The new Rs 500 note is different in colour, size, theme, location of security features and design elements from the previous currency note. The size of the new note is 63mm x 150mm. The colour of the note is stone grey and the main new theme is the Indian heritage site – Red Fort. There are several ways with which it can be determined whether a note is real or not:

The numeral '500' at the bottom left-hand of the obverse side of the note is transparent.

The underlying image of the numeral '500' with the denomination is visible.

Denomination numeral '500' is written vertically in Devanagri.

The location and relative position of Mahatma Gandhi on the note is changed. It is placed in the middle of the banknote.

On the right side of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, the guarantee clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI symbol is present.

Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi emerges in the watermark section.

On the top left side and bottom right side of the note number panel with numerals appear growing from small to big (in ascending font).

On the bottom right side, denomination in numerals with Rupee Symbol 'Rs 500' appear in colour changing ink (green to blue).

