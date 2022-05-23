Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt For Minimal Reduction In Fuel Prices; 'a Mockery Of People'

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced the reduction in VAT on fuels - Rs 2.08 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.44 per litre on diesel on Sunday, former CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the incumbent Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the minimal reduction in fuel prices as compared to the reduction made by other states and called it a mockery of the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday regarding the announcement made by the MVA government on fuel prices, Devendra Fadnavis said, "The state government has made a mockery of the people of Maharashtra. We have seen other states reducing the fuel prices by Rs 7 and by Rs 15. Maharashtra is the wealthiest state in the country. Its share in the country's GDP is about 15 per cent. The central government has taken a loss of Rs 2,20,000 crore and we are taking only Rs 2,500 crore. This is nothing but a literal mockery of the citizens of Maharashtra by the MVA Government."

It is literally a mockery of the citizens of Maharashtra by the MVA Government!

महाविकास आघाडी सरकारने सामान्य माणसाची थट्टा केली!#Maharashtra #PetrolDieselPrice #mva pic.twitter.com/mtpaotKlYB — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 22, 2022

MVA govt slashed VAT on fuels

After Kerala, Rajasthan and Odisha agreed to the centre's request and lowered Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, Maharashtra followed suit and reduced the VAT on the fuels - 2.08 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.44 per litre on diesel. The slashing of VAT will result in a loss of Rs 2,500 crore annually to the state's exchequer. The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's move came immediately after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticised the centre's decision to reduce excise duty, stating that there was a steep rise in the central taxes on the fuels taken in the past and now they have just reduced the same. He also demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel be brought back to what they were 6-7 years back.

Notably, the centre on May 21 announced a major cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, which reduced the prices of both the fuels - amounting to a reduction in the price of petrol to Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

'Centre's excise duty reduction not enough': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seemed unsatisfactory with the quantum of excise duty reduction. He demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel should be reversed back to the levels they were priced 6-7 years ago. "Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by Rs 8, while the duty on diesel was increased by Rs 18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by Rs 6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction," CM Thackeray said. "A real relief would be to bring the excise duty down to what it was six or seven years ago," he added.