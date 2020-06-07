Fall In Direct Tax Collection 'temporary' In Nature, Growth Bound To Happen: CBDT

The Central Body of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday in an official statement said that even though the net direct tax collection for the FY 2019-20 was less than FY 2018-19, it was only "temporary" in nature due to the tax reforms undertaken during the financial year.

"It is a fact that the net direct tax collection for the FY 2019-20 was less than the net direct tax collection for the FY 2018-19. But this fall in the collection of direct taxes is on expected lines and is temporary in nature due to the historic tax reforms undertaken and much higher refunds issued during the FY 2019-20," it said.

"There are reports in a certain section of media that the growth of direct taxes collection for the FY 2019-20 has fallen drastically and buoyancy of the direct tax collection as compared to the GDP growth has reached negative. These reports do not portray the correct picture regarding the growth of direct taxes," said CBDT in an official release.

'Growth bound to happen'

According to the release, the revenue impact of reforms including lowering of corporate tax rates and exemptions in the income tax structure has been estimated at Rs 1.45 lakh crore for Corporate Tax and at Rs 23,200 crore for the Personal Income Tax (PIT).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes added that the tax reforms had been announced in September 2019, the result of which would be expected over the next few months and years. The CBDT stated that the COVID-19 outbreak in the country could be one of the main causes in the delay of the outcome, however, the growth in production due to these tax reforms was "bound to happen and cannot be stopped."

It said that the Government was committed to providing a hassle-free direct tax environment which would be induced with the help of a moderate tax rate and ease of compliance to the taxpayers. This would thereby help stimulate growth by reforming the direct taxes system.

