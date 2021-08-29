FDI Inflow Sees Hike In April-June Of FY 2021-22; Equity Inflow Grows By 168%: Centre

India has attracted a total of USD 22.53 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of the current financial year. With this, the FDI equity inflow has increased by 168% during this period of FY 2021-22. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the total FDI inflow in the first three months, i.e. April to June in the current fiscal year is 90% higher as compared to the first three months of 2020-21 which stood at USD 11.84 billion.

FDI inflow in India grows in the first three months of FY 2021-22

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on August 28, Saturday, an increase in FDI inflows has been witnessed in the country as a result of the measures taken by the Indian government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation, and ease of business activities.

Furthermore, FDI equity inflow has grown by 168% in the first three months of the current financial year with USD 17.57 billion in comparison to the previous year as it stood at USD 6.56 billion. The Automobile Industry has emerged in the top position with the maximum share of the total equity inflow of 27% followed by Computer Software & Hardware at 17% and Services Sector at 11% respectively.

Meanwhile, the automobile industry at the top position reported the maximum inflow from Karnataka with 88% FDI equity inflow during the first three months of the current financial year. As a result, Karnataka holds the top position with a 48% share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (11%) in the second and third positions.

Hailing the achievement, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and stated that India is a preferred FDI destination due to the policies initiated by the central government.

Check his tweet:

Centre's policies making India a preferred FDI destination.



168% growth in FDI equity inflow in first three months of FY 2021-22 as compared to same period last year.



Ease of doing business enabling employment generation https://t.co/rUCFGei7Yl pic.twitter.com/sXge19h8oA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 28, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Goyal in a meeting of industry associations stated that foreign direct investments have been rising in the country and the government now aims to achieve an exports target of USD 400 billion in FY 2021-22. He also said that India has till now received the highest-ever FDI inflow.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)