Finance Minister Sitharaman Says Banks Provided Information On MSME Restructuring

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that banks have informed the Finance Ministry regarding the number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) that have been restructured, approached and provided loans to.

The Finance Minister has also directed the banks to clear out all the pending MSMEs by March 15.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Banks have given us information on how many MSMEs they have restructured, reached out to, their loans and everything else. Few MSMEs that are lying pending before them, we have requested them to clear out all by March 15. pic.twitter.com/peEsqy14KN — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

This comes as FM Sitharaman informed that the Government has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the deadline for restructuring the debt scheme for MSME beyond March 31, 2020.

READ | Gujarat Govt Partners With SBI To Facilitate MSME Loans

READ | RBI Announces Incentive For Lending To MSME, Home, Auto Sectors

Restructuring of debt scheme comes as a relief to MSMEs

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her budget speech that over 5 lakh MSMEs have benefited from the restructuring of debt permitted by the RBI in the last year. The one-time restructuring exercise is expected to provide relief to MSMEs, helping them to improve their balance sheets and raise more capital considering the challenges faced by small businesses in securing affordable credit.

The exercise will also give relief to banks as at least 19 banks have restructured advances to MSMEs amounting to Rs 16,746.83 crore in 4.55 lakh accounts.

To further address the working capital issue among MSMEs, FM Sitharaman had proposed a subordinate debt scheme for MSMEs wherein the debt will be provided by banks. This debt would be counted as quasi-equity and “would be fully guaranteed through the 27 Credit Guarantee Trust for Medium and Small Entrepreneurs,” the Finance Minister had said in her budget speech.

READ | West Bengal Announces 100 MSME Parks In 3 Years, Housing For Tea Garden Workers

READ | Govt Closely Monitoring Coronavirus Impact On Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman