Finance Ministry Announces New Economic Relief Measures For Sectors Impacted By COVID-19

As India gears up for the third wave of the COVID-19 wave, the Ministry of Finance has decided to extend some economic relief measures for the sectors worst affected amid the second wave of the pandemic. While addressing a press conference on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur announced several new relief measures to boost the COVID impacted economy. The economic reliefs are :

1. Additional 1.1 Lakh Cr Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Sectors

Rs. 50,000 crores for Health Sectors: It aims at scaling up the medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas.

Guarantee cover for expansion and new projects related to health/medical infrastructure in cities other than 8 metropolitan cities.

Guarantee coverage: 50% for expansion & 75% for new projects

For Aspirational Districts, guarantee cover of 75% for both new projects and expansion.

Maximum loan: Rs. 100 crore; Guarantee duration: Up to 3 years

Interest rate capped at 7.95%

Guarantee by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited

Other Sectors: Rs. 60,000 crore

Interest rate capped at 8.25% p.a.

Decisions at a later stage based on evolving needs

Normal interest without guarantee cover is 10-11%

2. Additional Rs 1.5 Lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

It was launched as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package in May 2020.

ECLGS-1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 have resulted in credit disbursal of 2.69 lakh Crore to 1.1 crore units by 12 Public Sector Banks, 25 Private Sector Banks, and 31 Non-banking Financial Companies

Contact intensive sectors already covered and shall be continued. Rs 4,000 crore given to these sectors through this window so far

Limit of admissible guarantee and loan amount proposed to be increased above the existing level of 20% of outstanding on each loan

Sector-wise details will be finalized as per evolving needs

Overall cap of admissible guarantee to be raised from Rs. 3 lakh crore to Rs. 4.5 lakh crore

3. Credit Guarantee Scheme for 25 Lakh Persons through Micro Finance Institutions

Through Micro Finance Institutions this Credit Guarantee Scheme will facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons (MFIs).

A guarantee will be provided to Scheduled Commercial Banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for on-lending up to Rs 1.25 lakh to approximately 25 lakh small borrowers.

Interest Rate on Loans from banks to be capped at MCLR plus 2%.

Maximum loan tenure will be 3 years, 80% of assistance to be used by MFI for the incremental lending, interest will be at least 2% below the maximum rate prescribed by RBI.

The focus will be on new lending loans instead of the repayment of old loans.

Loans to borrowers to be in line with extant RBI guidelines such as the number of lenders, the borrower to be a member of JLG, the ceiling on household income & debt.

All borrowers (including defaulters up to 89 days) will be eligible.

The guarantee cover for funding provided by MLIs to MFIs/NBFC-MFIs will be till March 31, 2022, or till guarantees for an amount of Rs.7,500 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.

Guarantee up to 75% of default amount for up to 3 years through National Credit.

Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC).

No guarantee fee to be charged by NCGTC.

4. Economic Relief Measures for Travel & Tourism sector

In order to revive tourism, Financial support will be provided to more than 11,000 Registered Tourist Guides/ Travel and Tourism Stakeholders.

Under the new Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Sectors, working capital/personal loans will be provided to people in the tourism sector to discharge their liabilities and restart businesses that were impacted due to COVID-19

This scheme will cover-- 10,700 Regional Level Tourist Guides recognized by the Ministry of Tourism and Tourist Guides recognized by the State Governments.

Travel and Tourism Stakeholders (TTS) recognized by the Ministry of Tourism (904)

Loans will be provided with a 100 % guarantee up to the following limits:

Rs. 10,00,000 for TTS ( per agency)

Rs. 1,00,000 for tourist guides licensed at the Regional or State level

There will no processing charges, waiver of foreclosure/prepayment charges and no additional collateral will be required.

The Scheme will be administered by the Ministry of Tourism through NCGTC

5. Free Tourist Visa to 5 Lakh Tourists

10.93 million foreign tourists visited India in the year 2019 and spent US $ 30.098 billion on leisure and business.

The average daily stay for a foreign tourist in India is 21 days. The average daily spending of a tourist in India is around $34 (Rs 2400).

Once Visa issuance is restarted, the first 5 lakh Tourists Visas will be issued free of charge. The benefit will be available only once per tourist

The scheme will be applicable till 31st March 2022 or till 5,00,000 visas are issued, whichever happens earlier

The Total financial implications will be Rs 100 Crore

6. Extention of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

It was launched on October 1, 2020. Incentivizes employers for the creation of new employment, restoration of loss of employment through EPFO.

Approved outlay Rs. 22,810 crore for 58.50 lakh estimated beneficiaries. The last date for registration is 30.06.2021.

The subsidy provided for two years from registration for new employees drawing monthly wages less than Rs. 15000 for-- both Employer's and Employee's share of contribution (total 24% of wages) for establishment strength up to 1000 employees and Only Employee's share (12% of wages) in case of establishment strength of more than 1000.

The benefit of Rs. 902 Cr given to 21.42 lakh beneficiaries of 79,577 establishments till 18.06.2021

The scheme extended from June 30, 2021, to March 32, 2022.

7. Additional Subsidy of Rs 15,000 Crore for Farmers

The record procurement of 432.48 Lakh MT of wheat in Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22 (against 389.92 Lakh MT in RMS 2020-21)

Rs 85,413 Crore paid to farmers

The existing NBS subsidy was Rs.27,500 crores in FY 2020-21 which has now been increased to Rs. 42,275 crore in FY 2021-22.

Additional amount Of Rs. 14,775 crores to be provided. This includes Rs.9,125 crore additional subsidy for DAP and Rs.5,650 crore additional subsidy for NPK based complex fertilizer.

8. Extention of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)

PMGKAY was launched on 26th March 2020 to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by COVID 19 Pandemic

The scheme was launched initially for the period from April to June 2020. However, keeping in view the need for continuous support to the poor and the needy, the scheme was extended till November 2020.

The total cost of the scheme in 2020-21 was Rs. 133,972 crores.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the scheme was relaunched in May 2021 to ensure food security of poor/vulnerable

5 kg of food grains will be provided free of cost to NFSA beneficiaries from May to November 2021

Estimated financial implications are Rs 93,869 cr, bringing the total cost of PMGKAY to Rs. 2.28 Lakh Crore

9. Rs. 23,220 Cr. for public health with a focus on Children & Paediatric care

Rs 15,000 Crore Emergency Health Systems Project (2020-21) led to 25 fold increase in COVID dedicated hospitals, setting up of 7,929 COVID health centres, 9,954 COVID care centres, 7.5 times increase in oxygen supported beds, 42 fold increase in isolation beds, 45 fold increase in ICU beds.

The new scheme focused on short-term emergency preparedness with special emphasis on children and paediatric care/paediatric beds.

Rs 23,220 Cr earmarked for one year

Funding for short-term HR augmentation through medical students (interns, residents, final year) and nursing students

Increase availability of ICU beds, oxygen supply at central, district, and sub-district level.

Ensure adequate availability of equipment, medicines; access to teleconsultation; ambulance services.

Enhance testing capacity and supportive diagnostics, strengthen capacity for surveillance and genome sequencing.

10. Fighting Malnutrition & Improving Farmers income

21 Climate-resilient and bio-fortified special varieties of crops to be released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. It will provide high nutritional content, without having to add supplements. It will greatly help the farmers increase their income. Signaling shift from yield to nutrition & climate-resilience

The earlier focus of the research was on developing higher-yield crop varieties. Attention towards nutrition, climate resilience, and other traits was missing.

The concentration of important nutrients far below the required level, susceptible to biotic and abiotic stresses

ICAR has developed bio-fortified crop varieties having high nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, vitamin-A

Varieties tolerant to diseases, insects pests, drought, salinity, and flooding, early maturing and amenable to mechanical harvesting also developed

21 such varieties of rice, peas, millet, maize, soya bean, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean, pigeon pea & sorghum will be dedicated to the nation.

11. Revival of North-Eastern Regional Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC)

North-Eastern Agricultural Marketing Corporation will receive a Rs 77.45 Crore Revival package for financial restructuring and fund infusion and also in order to help plan and give a higher price to farmers, bypassing middlemen.

It was established in the year 1982 to support farmers of North East in getting remunerative prices of agri-horticulture produces

Aims to enhance agricultural, procurement, processing and marketing infrastructure in North East

75 Farmer Producer Organisations/Farmer Producer Companies registered with NERAMAC. 13 GI crops of North East registered

Prepared business plan to give 10-15% higher price to farmers by-passing middlemen/agents

Roadmap for capacity building, aggregation, marketing and technology prepared

Proposes to set up North-Eastern Centre for Organic Cultivation, facilitating equity finance to entrepreneurs

Revival package of Rs 77.45 cr proposed for financial restructuring and infusion of funds to NERAMAC.

12. Rs 33,000 crore boost to National Export Insurance Account (NEIA)

National Export Insurance Account will be receiving additional financial support over 5 years. This will allow NEIA to under-write additional project exports worth Rs. 33,000 crore and will immediately ramp up India's capacity to extend cover to project exports.

NEIA Trust promotes Medium and Long Term (MLT) project exports by extending risk covers

Provides covers to buyer's credit, given by EXIM Bank, to less creditworthy borrowers and supporting project exporters.

NEIA Trust has supported 211 projects Of Rs 52,860 cr in 52 countries by 63 different Indian Project Exporters till March 31, 2021

Proposed to provide additional corpus to NEIA over 5 years to allow it to underwrite additional Rs. 33,000 crores Of project exports

13. Rs. 88,000 crore Boost to Export Insurance Cover

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) promotes exports by providing credit insurance services.

Its products support around 30% of India's merchandise exports.

Proposed to infuse equity in ECGC over 5 years to boost export insurance Cover by RS. 88,000 Crore.

14. Digital India: More than Rs. 19,000 crore additional outlay for BharatNet Project

Under Digital India, Rs. 19041 Cr for Broadband to each Village through BharatNet PPP Model

On August 15, 2020, Prime Minister announced broadband connectivity to all inhabited villages in 1000 days.

Out of Gram Panchayats, 1,56,223 Gram Panchayats have been made service ready by 31st May, 2021

Implementation of BharatNet in PPP model in 16 States (bundled into 9 packages) on viability gap funding basis

Additional Rs. 19,041 Crore being provided for BharatNet

Total outlay will be Rs. 61,109 crores including an already approved amount of Rs.42,068 crores in 2017

Expansion and upgradation of BharatNet to cover all Gram Panchayats and inhabited villages.

15. Extention of PLI Scheme tenure for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing

Production Linked Incentive Scheme to incentivize large-scale electronics manufacturing has been extended by one year, till 2025-'26.

It will provide an incentive of 6% to 4% on incremental sales of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India, for a period of five years

Incentives are applicable from August 1, 2020. The base year 2019-20.

Companies have been unable to achieve incremental sales condition due to disruption in production activities due to pandemic related lockdowns:

— restrictions on movement Of the personnel

— delay in installation Of relocated plant and machinery

— disruption in the supply chain of components

Tenure of the scheme launched in 2020-21 will be extended by one year i.e. till 2025-26.

Participating companies will get the option of choosing any five years for meeting their production targets under the scheme.

Investments made in 2020-21 will continue to be counted as eligible investments.

16. Rs 3.03 Lk cr for reform based result linked power distribution scheme

Revamped reforms-based, result-linked power distribution scheme of financial assistance to DISCOMS for infrastructure creation, up-gradation of system, capacity building, and process improvement.

State-specific intervention in place of "one size fits all".

Participation contingent on pre-qualification criteria like the publication of audited financial reports, upfront liquidation of State Government's dues/subsidy to DISCOMS, and non — creation of additional regulatory assets.

25 crore smart meters, 10,000 feeders, 4 lakh km of LT overhead lines planned

Ongoing works of IPDS, DDUGJY, and SAUBHAGYA will be merged

Total allocation- Rs.3,03,058 Cr, Central share- Rs.97,631 cr

States have already been allowed additional borrowing for four years up to 0.5% of Gross State Domestic Product annually (Rs 1,05,864 Cr for 2021-22) subject to carrying out specified power sector reforms.

17. New streamlined process for PPP projects and asset monetization

The current process for approval of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects is long and involves multiple levels of approval

The new policy will be formulated for appraisal and approval of PPP proposals and monetization of core infrastructure assets, including through InvITs

The aim is to ensure speedy clearance of projects to facilitate the private sector's efficiencies in financing construction and management of infrastructure

(Image Credits: PIXABAY/ANI)