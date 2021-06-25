Finance Ministry Announces Tax Concession On Payment Towards COVID-19 Treatment, Ex-gratia

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has announced tax concessions on the amount paid for COVID-19 treatment in a bid to strengthen the fight against the pandemic. The amount paid for medical treatment to an employee or to a person on account of coronavirus for 2019-20 and subsequent year won't be taxed in hands of the beneficiary, Thakur said.

Speaking to ANI, the minister announced measures related to tax concessions for payment towards COVID-19 treatment or death. Thakur said, an ex-gratia payment by the employer to an employee's family or by any person to any other person's family in case of death due to COVID-19 will be tax exempted. The amount of ex-gratia from any other person has been restricted to Rs 10 lakh.

Govt slashes tax rates on COVID relief supplies

Earlier this month, the Union Finance Ministry reduced the tax rates on essential COVID-related supplies and exempted critical medicines for treating the black fungus infection from the GST. The tax deductions will remain valid till September 30 and can be extended further upon nearing the deadline, the Council said. While most of the medicinal supplies got a tax cut, Coronavirus vaccines will continue to attract a 5% GST.

FM Sitharaman had also said that as the Central government is purchasing and paying GST for Coronavirus vaccines, and they are being given free of cost to the public, the GST rate will have no impact on the people.

Besides medicines, the GST Council also reduced tax rates on medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator/generator, including personal imports, ventilators, ventilator masks /canula /helmet, BiPAP machine, electric furnaces and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) device from 12% to 5% Besides, GST rates on temperature checking equipment have been reduced from 18% to 5% and ambulances has been reduced from 28% to 12%

