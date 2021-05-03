Finance Ministry Exempts IGST On Import Of COVID-19 Relief Material Amid Crisis

Quick links:
PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE
In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Government on Monday has issued notifications exempting Basic Customs Duty and Health cess on imports of a number of COVID-related relief materials, for a limited period. On Saturday, the Finance Ministry also reduced the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use from 28 per cent to 12 per cent amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country.
âœ…Ad hoc Exemption from IGST on imports of specified COVID-19 relief material donated from abroad— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 3, 2021
âœ…As customs duty is already exempt , these imports will not attract any customs duty or IGST
(1/4)
Read more âž¡ï¸https://t.co/YkENrOqWux pic.twitter.com/QyaVw2V8JK
This would include--Remdesivir injection/ API and Beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD), Inflammatory diagnostic (markers) kits, till 31st October 2021. Medical grade Oxygen, oxygen therapy-related equipment such as oxygen concentrators, cryogenic transport tanks, etc, and COVID-19 vaccines till 31st July 2021.
The government of India received a number of representations from charitable organizations, corporate entities, and other entities outside India seeking exemption from IGST on the import of COVID relief material (already exempted from customs duty), donated/received free of cost from outside India for free distribution.
The Central Government vide Ad hoc exemption Order number 4/2021 dated 3rd May, 2021 has granted exemption from IGST on import of such goods received free of cost for free distribution for covid relief. (2/4)— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 3, 2021
These exemptions shall enable import of the COVID relief supply imported free of cost for free distribution without payment of IGST up to June 30, 2021.
On Monday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting to exempt oxygen concentrators from GST. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Government of India for allowing the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use through e-commerce portals, post or courier till July followed by a reduction of the rate of Integrated GST on such imports from 28% to 12%.
"As we know that most oxygen concentrators are not produced domestically and large quantities of such concentrators are being imported presently in view of the current pandemic crisis. I request you to consider exempting GST on oxygen concentrators, for the time being, thereby making oxygen concentrators more affordable for the public," Chautala added.
(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)