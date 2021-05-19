Finance Ministry Releases Over ₹ 8,000 Cr For Providing Grant To Rural Local Bodies

After the recommendation of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, the Union Finance Ministry released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grants to rural local bodies amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country. This is due to the increasing vulnerability of rural India. Lack of awareness among the rural population along with inadequate support systems in villages may create an unfavourable situation in dealing with the virus.

.@mopr_goi gears up to address vulnerabilities of rural India in combating COVID-19 pandemic; Issues Advisory for Guidance of Panchayats to combat COVID-19 Pandemic.



Details: https://t.co/V8SLJsLxZ2 pic.twitter.com/j3OqOpYiTS — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 18, 2021

In an official release, the Panchayat Raj Ministry said, "Keeping the above factors in view, the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on the recommendation of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), released an amount of Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing Grant to rural local bodies."

The press release further informed that the amount released is the first instalment of the Basic (Untied) Grants and may be utilized among other things for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the Covid pandemic. The Ministry has also issued an advisory for the guidance of Panchayats as regards the action for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which inter alia includes the following areas :

Intensive communication campaign for the awareness of rural communities on the nature of the COVID-19 infection, and preventive and mitigative measures, in accordance with the advice of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), doctors and medical institutions, etc, while especially taking care to dispel false notions and beliefs. The background material and creatives for this awareness campaign may be drawn suitably from the digital repository of MoHFW, Govt of India.

To draw the frontline volunteers for the campaign from the local community viz. elected panchayat representatives, teachers, ASHA workers, etc.

Providing suitable facilities with necessary protective equipment like finger oxy-meters, N-95 masks, infrared thermal scanning instruments, sanitisers, etc.

Display the information on the availability of testing/vaccination centres, doctors, hospital beds, etc on a real-time basis to facilitate effective utilization of available infrastructure by the rural citizens.

Health Ministry Issues Guidelines On COVID-19 Management In Rural Areas

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on May 16 had issued detailed guidelines on COVID-19 containment and management in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas amid rising cases of Coronavirus in rural pockets. In its SOP, the Ministry has placed special emphasis on active surveillance, screening, isolation, and referral in such areas stating that testing needed to be expanded by training CHOs, ANMs, and ASHA workers who can be roped in for surveillance with the help of Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC).

"In every village, active surveillance should be done for influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections(ILI/SARI) periodically by ASHA with help of Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC)," said the Health Ministry.

(With Agency Inputs)