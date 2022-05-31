Fiscal Deficit For 2021-22 At 6.7% Of GDP, Lower Than Earlier Estimate: CGA

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 worked out to be 6.71% of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 6.9% projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was be Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional).

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37%.

For the last financial year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at 6.8% of the GDP in the budget presented in February 2021.

The government in the revised estimates in the Budget for 2022-23 forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9% of the GDP or Rs 15,91,089 crore for the fiscal ended in March.

