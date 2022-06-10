Fitch Ratings Revises India's Outlook To 'Stable'; Predicts GDP Cut Down In Fiscal 2022-23

On Friday, Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'Negative' to 'Stable'. The agency stated that the downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

Fitch Ratings outlook revised to 'Stable'

"We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating. High nominal GDP growth has facilitated a near-term reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio, but public finances remain a credit weakness with the debt ratio broadly stabilising, based on our expectation of persistent large deficits. The rating also balances India's external resilience from solid foreign-exchange reserve buffers against some lagging structural indicators," as per the statement released by Fitch.

Fitch Ratings revises the outlook on India's sovereign rating to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’. pic.twitter.com/BiJ8lg7ZIt — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

It further added that India's economy carry on to see a solid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. The GDP recovered by 8.7% in the fiscal year ended March 2022 (FY22), and the growth will remain robust at 7.8% in FY23 compared with the 3.4% 'BBB' median.

However, this is a downward revision from our 8.5% forecast in March as the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock are dampening some of the positive growth momentum. As compared to its peers, India's strong medium-term growth outlook is a key supporting factor for the rating and will sustain a gradual improvement in credit metrics. As per the Fitch Ratings predictions growth of around 7% between FY24 and FY27, underpinned by the government's infrastructure push, reform agenda and easing pressures in the financial sector. There might be some challenges to this prediction, given the uneven nature of the implementation risks and economic recovery for infrastructure spending and reforms.

