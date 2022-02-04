The Union Budget 2022, which was the 4th annual financial statement presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stood out from the rest of her presentations as it involved a 25-year vision as India aims to focus on all fronts of economy including and especially the digital sector. In an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sitharaman reflected on the growth India has shown in the digital sector. Moreover, she also addressed the opposition parties claiming that a digitised India won't be enough to end equality.

'There was an exponential increase in digitization during pandemic': Sitharaman

Addressing the opposition parties and their criticisms over promoting digitization, Nirmala Sitharaman said that their views are 'knowingly shortsighted'. She added, "On digitization, you don't need to do extensive or in-depth research because you know, during the pandemic, there was an exponential increase in the way in which common Indian adapted and adopted technology".

She further added that the online payment method too was widely used by Indians and everyone, be it someone in a white-collared job or those working on the streets, turned to online payment platforms. "That itself speaks how technology has got everyone into democratising the whole process", she said.

The Finance Minister also touted its socialism chops saying, "What better instrument than technology in taking it to all common citizens. It's not the privy of the rich to own technology today. So those who talk about technology is not going to help in the sense that it is not going to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor are actually reading it wrong".

She further said that it was the contribution of technology in the government's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme which allowed the Centre to reach out to everyone even during the pandemic.

