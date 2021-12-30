Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 on Thursday. The meeting, held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan was also attended by several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios in their respective states.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha also attended the meeting.

Along with the FM Sitharaman, MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and DFS Secretary Debasish Panda were also present at the meeting, besides other senior officials of the Finance ministry.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming #UnionBudget 2022-23 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) today in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JQbCbQEukO — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 30, 2021

Union Budget 2022

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has held meetings with stakeholders of industries, financial sectors players, labour unions, agriculturists, and leading economists during which suggestions were made about rationalization of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services, and incentives to hydrogen storage. Eight such meetings were held between December 15 and December 22, as per the finance ministry statement issued last week.

The 2022 Budget will be the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth this fiscal year is expected to be double-digit. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22. The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

