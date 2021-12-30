Last Updated:

Budget 2022 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Pre-budget Meeting With States, UTs In Delhi

FM Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23

Written By
Gloria Methri
Nirmala Sitharaman

Image: Twitter


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 on Thursday. The meeting, held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan was also attended by several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios in their respective states.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha also attended the meeting.

Along with the FM Sitharaman, MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and DFS Secretary Debasish Panda were also present at the meeting, besides other senior officials of the Finance ministry. 

Union Budget 2022

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has held meetings with stakeholders of industries, financial sectors players, labour unions, agriculturists, and leading economists during which suggestions were made about rationalization of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services, and incentives to hydrogen storage. Eight such meetings were held between December 15 and December 22, as per the finance ministry statement issued last week.  

READ | Companies raised Rs 52,759 cr from IPOs till October this fiscal: Finance Minister Sitharaman

The 2022 Budget will be the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth this fiscal year is expected to be double-digit. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22. The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). 

READ | No ban on advertisements but Cryptocurrency is a risky area: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

(With inputs from agency)

READ | FM Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultations with state finance ministers on December 30
READ | PM Modi meets large global investors ahead of preparations for Budget 2022
Tags: Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Ministry, 2022 Budget
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND