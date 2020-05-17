Covid Debts No Longer Under 'defaults'; Fresh Insolvency Proceedings Suspended For 1 Year

Finance Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman, in her final tranche of measures to revive the economy as part of the centre's 20 lakh crore economic stimulus stated that debts related to COVID-19 shall be excluded from the 'default' category under the IBC.

Ease for corporates

With an eye on further enhancement of Ease of Doing Business Government announces suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year; decides to exclude COVID 19 related debt from the definition of "default" under IBC#AatmaNirbharApnaBharat

Sitharaman said, "No fresh insolvency proceeding will be initiated up to 1 year. At the moment MCA has extended this by 6 months, we intend to extend this by another 6 months. For MSMEs a special insolvency framework will be notified under section 240-A of IBC. The minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings raised to Rs 1 crore from the earlier Rs 1 lakh, which largely insulates MSMEs."

The Finance Minister also announced that Indian public companies can list their securities directly in foreign jurisdictions. "Private companies which list Non-Convertible Debentures on stock exchanges will not be regarded as listed companies," she said.

The Finance Minister also signalled the dropping of all criminal proceedings in Companies Act regarding the defaults involving minor technical and procedural violations. A total of seven such violations have been dropped.

On Saturday, the Finance Minister announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space, and atomic energy. The steps include Commercial mining in the coal sector, seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of Power distribution in Union territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp social infrastructure, private participation boost in space exploration, and several reforms in the atomic sector.

