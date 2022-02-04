In an exclusive post-budget discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday dismissed the claims that the ‘Union Budget 2022 had nothing for the people of the middle class.’

While responding to the question posed by Arnab Goswami, 'why no direct relief was provided to the Aam Aadmi (Common Man), despite the two gruelling years of the pandemic which caused economic repercussions to every family,' Finance Minister Sitharaman asserted that it would be wrong to state that the Budget didn’t look into the needs of the middle-class section as the PM Modi-led Union government has provided direct relief to the middle-income group through various measures.

'Direct relief provided to Middle class, wrong to say Budget had nothing': FM Sitharaman

Elucidating her statement, the Union Finance Minister added that direct relief has been provided to the people by the Central government through several channels, which include the credit relief provided by the Centre to the small farmers belonging to the middle class. FM Sitharaman added that similar relief was given to the MSMEs (Medium and Small Enterprises), which are run by the people belonging to the middle-income group.

Supporting her argument, Nirmala Sitharaman further noted the support extended by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns. She added that the government had borne the burden during the lockdown period and supported the people who couldn’t pay interest.

“Direct reliefs are being provided in numerous ways to the middle class. Small farmers, who are part of the middle class are being paid directly into their accounts. During the lockdown, when people couldn't pay interest on interest govt has borne it,” she responded to Arnab Goswami.

The Finance Minister went on to say that the interest relief provided to people during lockdowns nearly cost Rs 7,000 crores to the government. “Start-Ups were given several fiscal reliefs, registration relief was provided to them. MSMEs got a better definition through which they got several reliefs, they also belong to middle class category, hence it’s not completely right to say that government is not doing anything to them or not thinking about them,” she added.

On being asked about the rising inflation and fuel prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the price surge is a cause of a global surge and the government is paying the highest prices for fuel. Sitharaman also reminded that the Union government recognises the burden of the fuel prices on people and that’s why PM Modi himself took the decision to bring the prices down. The Union Minister cited the announcement made by PM Modi on the eve of Diwali 2021 to reduce petrol and diesel prices.

“I know the fuel prices, and we saw before Diwali the PM bringing down the prices. But it's a global phenomenon, right now we're paying some of the highest prices for fuel and that's also a cause for inflation,” she said.

