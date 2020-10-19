FM Sitharaman Discusses Economic Impact Of COVID With World Bank, Says 'gains At Risk'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in the 102nd meeting of the World Bank Development Committee Plenary via video conferencing. In the meeting, she said that due to COVID-19 outbreak, the 'hard-fought gains' which were achieved over the years to reduce the poverty levels are at risk of being lost because all the developed and developing countries continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends World Bank Development meeting

Sitharaman said, as quoted by ANI, "COVID -19 pandemic which started before our last meeting in April continues to impact the developing and developed countries till date and the hard-fought gains in reducing the level of poverty, achieved over a number of years, are at great risk of being lost."

According to the official release, Sitharaman in the meeting informed that the government has taken many steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 and also to reduce its economic and social impact. She said that in the wake of Coronavirus, the government has committed to invest $2.03 billion for strengthening health infrastructures.

The Finance Minister further said that as India is a responsible member of the global fraternity and it is ready to share its experiences and also take the lead in the South Asian region as a part of its 'neighbourhood First' policy. Stating that collective action is the key for an effective response to COVID-19, she welcomed a stronger performance in Q4 of FY 2020. In Q4 of FY 2020, World Bank Group had committed to invest over $45 billion for combating Coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)