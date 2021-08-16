FM Sitharaman Blames 'unfair' Oil Bond Burden From UPA For Inability To Lower Fuel Prices

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut now. She informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. Petrol, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government, she said.

The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates. "These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now," she said.

"If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel. The previous government have made our job difficult by issuing oil bonds. Even if I want to do something I am paying through my nose for the oil bonds," Sitharam said, reported PTI.

She also informed that the Central government has paid over Rs 70,000 crore interest of the outstanding dues in the last seven years. The government will repay Rs 10,000 crore this financial year. "A significant amount is going for interest payment and principal repayment. What unfair burden on me," she said.

The collections from the increase in excise duty have exceeded the amount due to be paid to the oil retailers. The government had hiked excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.9 from 19.98 last year. The excise duty on petrol was also increased to Rs 31.8 from Rs 15.83 in an attempt to profit from the gap between domestic fuel prices and international oil prices as the crude prices plunged to a multi-year low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petrol, diesel prices in India

The petrol and diesel prices on Monday remained steady for the 30th straight day. The fuel prices in the metro cities stand at

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 89.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.45 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 93.02 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.26 per litre

(Image Credit: PTI)