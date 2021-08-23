FM Sitharaman Pulls Up Infosys Over Glitches In Income Tax Portal, Gives Sept 15 Deadline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh on Monday, August 23, to convey 'deep disappointment and concerns' over continued glitches in the company's new Income Tax portal. The much-touted IT portal has been continuously flagged over technical issues, even after two and half months of its launch. In the meeting, FM Sitharaman gave Salil Parekh a deadline of September 15 to resolve all the issues.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement, said "During the meeting, Infosys MD Salil Parekh explained that he and his team are doing everything to ensure smooth functioning of the portal. He said over 750 team members are working on this project and Infosys COO Pravin Rao is personally overseeing this project."

FM Sitharaman had earlier expressed concern over issues in the portal that was launched in June this year. Sitharaman had time and again stressed the need for a user-friendly experience. IT firm Infosys was offered a contract to develop a next-generation income tax filing system back in 2019. This effort was taken by the Finance Ministry to reduce processing time for return from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The portal however had a bumpy start as it continued to face tech glitches included profile updation and changing passwords. Taking note of the grievance voiced on social media by taxpayers, tax professionals, and other stakeholders, the Finance Minister had earlier flagged the issues to Infosys, calling upon them to address these concerns. Meanwhile, Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairperson of Infosys, has also been in touch with Sitharaman regarding the issue.

On Monday, August 16, the minister had said that glitches on the new Income Tax portal were expected to be fixed entirely in the next two to three days and she had been constantly reminding Nandan Nilekani about the same.

Opposition raises concern over new IT Portal

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had previously slammed the Centre over the reported glitches saying "even after spending Rs 4200 crore, the government had 'failed' to attain the objective and 'created a mess' instead.

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that Chartered Accountants in All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) informed him that the change of Income Tax Portal has been "disastrous", with glitches including "longer-than-usual log-in times".