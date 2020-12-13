FM Sitharaman To Hold 1st Pre-Budget Consultations On Dec 14, To Meet Top Industrialists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Monday will start her pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder Groups in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2021-22. According to the Minister of Finance, the meetings will be held virtually. On Monday, the Finance Minister will be holding her 1st pre- Budget consultations with top industrialists, spread over morning and afternoon sessions, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Pre-budget consultation with top industrialists

The Finance Minister is likely to present her second budget of the BJP 2.0 government on February 1, 2021.

FM reviews implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman concluded a comprehensive review of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday. In an official release, MoF said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatmanirbhar Bharat Packages (ANBP). The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

As per the release, the Finance Minister Sitharaman on Friday concluded a comprehensive review of ANBP with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments concerned over three days. "Under an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), as on 04.12.2020, as reported by Public Sector Banks, top 23 Private Sector Banks and 31 NBFCs, additional credit amounting to Rs. 2,05,563 crore has been sanctioned to 80,93,491 borrowers, while an amount of Rs. 1,58,626 crore has been disbursed to 40,49,489 borrowers," the release said.

Earlier this week, FM Sitharaman reviewed the situation about outstanding payments to micro, small, and medium enterprises, especially by CPSEs and central government agencies. Top officials including Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda, MSME Secretary A K Sharma, among others, were present in the meeting. As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced in May this year, MSME dues from central government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) should have been paid in 45 days.

"Since the month of May 2020, regular follow-up and concerted efforts have been made by Government of India, particularly by the MSME Ministry for payment of these dues. Particular focus was placed on CPSEs and central government agencies for payment of dues to MSMEs," an official statement said.

(With agency inputs)