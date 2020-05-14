'FM's Measures To Help Migrants Get Free Food, Afford Rental House': Sanjeev Sanyal

Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Sanyal, said that the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help migrants to access free food in the short term. Promising free food supply for two months and an affordable housing program for the poor in cities, Sitharaman on Wednesday announced three measures to help migrant workers tide over the loss of livelihood in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sanyal said the government, after the lockdown was announced, had ensured immediate delivery of food provisions and some cash were push through the direct transfer route.

"However, we recognized that there is an issue with migrants being stranded and so immediately we made facilities for States to lift grains from the Centre's pool. Now, we recognised that there is an issue with portability and now we have One Nation One Ration Card. It'll take some time to put it together but in the meantime, we have allowed people to pick up ration anywhere so that migrants stuck at various cities can have food," he said.

Change of approach to housing

Sanyal also backed the affordable rental housing plan saying that migrants don't have the capacity to buy homes in a city they have just moved to and so the rental plan is a better choice.

"Earlier, the aim was to provide low-cost housing. There's a fundamental flaw in the old thinking that said that migrant would immediately look to buy a house once they move in the city. But the migrants are still finding their way in the city and they don't have the resources to buy a house, no matter how subsidized it is," the economist said.

He added, "So rental has got to be an important part of this and we recognize this. And so we want to give them a way for easy rental, which will invite investment. It will also prevent mushrooming of slums which cater to this migrant category."

Free food grain supply for 2 months

To address the issue of food security for millions of destitute migrants, the Finance Minister announced free foodgrain handouts to all migrants for the next two months. Those who do not carry Ration Card or other State PDS cards will be provided 5 kg of wheat/rice per person and 1 kg chana per family for the next two months.

Affordable rental housing

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced plans to a scheme under PMAY for migrants and the poor in urban areas to provide affordable rental housing. In this, government-funded housing in cities will be converted into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through the concessionaire.

