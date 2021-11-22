Foreign Portfolio Investors Pumped Rs 19,712 Cr In Indian Markets Between Nov 1-18

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in a total of Rs 19,712 crore in November so far, as per depositories' data. Being net buyers in the Indian markets, they have invested a total of Rs 14,051 crore into equities and Rs 5,661 crore in debt segment between November 1 and November 18, this year.

This translates to the total investment of Rs 19,712 crore during the period under review. Earlier in October, the FPI remained as net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore, according to the depositories' data. Speaking on the same, associate director at Morningstar India, Himanshu Srivastava called India a potent and competitive investment destination from a long-term perspective. "Despite intermittent and short-term challenges, India offers a good growth opportunity", he added.

Further speaking on the investment pattern, he said that the current netflow could be a tactical allocation by FPIs and one needs to watch the flow trends in the coming weeks.

Similarly, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, V K Vijayakumar noted that the first half of November had FPI sellers in banking and other performing sectors. He added that most of the foreign brokerages have a sell call on India on concerns of structured valuations, reported PTI.

Shrikant Chouhan, head (equity research-retail) at Kotak Securities spoke on the growth in foreign portfolio investment in India and said, "Going forward, an anticipated higher quantum of tapering by the US Federal Reserve may lead to emerging markets including India receiving reduced foreign investments."

FPI investment increased 30% QOQ in quarter ending September

Meanwhile, the latest figures suggest a growth in foreign portfolio investors in domestic stocks by 13% in the quarter ending in September 2021 in comparison to the previous quarter. The report, shared by Morningstar, states that the value of FPI investment has increased to $667 billion at the end of the quarter taking it up to 30% higher than the previous quarter.

Along with this, FPIs have also withdrawn a total of Rs 949 crore from the Indian market in the first fortnight of November followed by the withdrawal of Rs 4,694 crore from equities between November 1 and November 12.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI/Unsplash)