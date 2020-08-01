Four More States/UTs Linked With 'One Nation One Ration Card' Scheme, 24 Integrated So Far

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has informed that four more states have been linked with the 'One Nation One Ration' scheme. These states/UTs are Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand. Reviewing the progress of the scheme so far on Saturday, Paswan added that Department of Food & Public Distribution has enabled the integration of the aforementioned 4 States/UT with existing 20 States/UTs for national portability. With the integration of these 4 states, a total of 24 States/UTs have been connected under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' with effect from August 1.

These 24 States/UTs are namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per PIB, about 65 crores (80%) of total NFSA population is now potentially enabled for receiving food grains anywhere in these States/UTs through national portability of ration cards. Remaining States/UTs are expected to be integrated in national portability by March 2021.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, talking to reporters last month, said already intra-state ration card portability is being used, but the transactions are not significant. About one crore transactions a month are reported now. Inter-state portability has not yet picked up due to lack of awareness and suspension of biometric machines in view of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"However, the issue has been sorted out with state governments. PDS (public distribution system) shop owners have been asked to keep hand sanitizer which the beneficiary can use, after and before using their finger for biometric identification," Pandey said. There are over 81 crore beneficiaries under NFSA in the country, for subsidised foodgrains of 5 kilos per person at Rs 1-3/kg.

